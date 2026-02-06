Siemens consolidated net profit declines 54.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 3830.70 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 54.86% to Rs 277.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 614.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 3830.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3360.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3830.703360.1011.0111.51500.60555.50429.20489.10277.30614.30

