Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 975.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 5.23% to Rs 264.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 975.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 986.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales975.13986.09 -1 OPM %56.6955.96 -PBDT480.34482.02 0 PBT399.07416.41 -4 NP264.76279.36 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 70.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 70.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 56.54% in the December 2024 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 56.54% in the December 2024 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the December 2024 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 73.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 73.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon