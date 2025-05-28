Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 93.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 170.65% to Rs 120.41 croreNet profit of Elitecon International rose 93.81% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 170.65% to Rs 120.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 573.85% to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 423.60% to Rs 297.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales120.4144.49 171 297.5156.82 424 OPM %10.0315.67 -10.6412.78 - PBDT12.736.38 100 33.936.86 395 PBT12.196.23 96 32.134.65 591 NP12.216.30 94 32.214.78 574
