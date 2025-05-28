Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 4.68 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations declined 61.90% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.6811.13 -58 28.2724.29 16 OPM %4.914.49 -2.838.15 - PBDT0.270.62 -56 0.971.99 -51 PBT0.260.61 -57 0.951.96 -52 NP0.240.63 -62 0.871.78 -51
