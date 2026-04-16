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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon secures export order of Rs 202 cr

Elitecon secures export order of Rs 202 cr

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Elitecon International has been awarded a long-term supply contract for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco-allied products, aggregating to a contract value of Rs 202 crore from Johannesburg-based Bozza Tobacco.

The agreement also strengthens the Company's presence in South African markets and aligns with its ongoing focus on expanding exports and building a sustainable, scalable business model. Overall, the order is expected to contribute positively to business stability and long-term growth. This contract will be a milestone and a stepping stone to enter into the African Continent.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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