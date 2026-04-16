Elitecon secures export order of Rs 202 cr
Elitecon International has been awarded a long-term supply contract for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco-allied products, aggregating to a contract value of Rs 202 crore from Johannesburg-based Bozza Tobacco.
The agreement also strengthens the Company's presence in South African markets and aligns with its ongoing focus on expanding exports and building a sustainable, scalable business model. Overall, the order is expected to contribute positively to business stability and long-term growth. This contract will be a milestone and a stepping stone to enter into the African Continent.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST