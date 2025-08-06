Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 15.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 83.63 croreNet profit of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases rose 15.57% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 83.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales83.6367.29 24 OPM %36.7132.53 -PBDT32.9225.92 27 PBT27.8321.07 32 NP18.7116.19 16
