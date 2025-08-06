Starteck Finance standalone net profit rises 105.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 7.54 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 105.36% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.546.74 12 OPM %92.4486.05 -PBDT4.021.92 109 PBT4.021.92 109 NP3.451.68 105
