Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 35266.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.31% to Rs 101.54 croreNet profit of Ginni Filaments rose 35266.67% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.5462.56 62 OPM %22.279.32 -PBDT21.595.82 271 PBT19.372.32 735 NP10.610.03 35267
