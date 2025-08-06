Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 23.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.54% to Rs 393.42 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper declined 23.01% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.54% to Rs 393.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 315.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales393.42315.89 25 OPM %8.5410.66 -PBDT55.0856.85 -3 PBT29.1836.03 -19 NP21.3127.68 -23
