SG Mart standalone net profit rises 2028.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 653.65% to Rs 1136.96 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 2028.91% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 653.65% to Rs 1136.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1136.96150.862.151.2137.431.7237.211.7227.251.28