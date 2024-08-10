SG Mart standalone net profit rises 2028.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 653.65% to Rs 1136.96 croreNet profit of SG Mart rose 2028.91% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 653.65% to Rs 1136.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1136.96150.86 654 OPM %2.151.21 -PBDT37.431.72 2076 PBT37.211.72 2063 NP27.251.28 2029
