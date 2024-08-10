Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.803.7815.2612.430.760.560.300.310.300.31