Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 3.80 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.803.78 1 OPM %15.2612.43 -PBDT0.760.56 36 PBT0.300.31 -3 NP0.300.31 -3
