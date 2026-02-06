Emami Ltd gains for fifth session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 506.2, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% fall in NIFTY and a 6.55% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 506.2, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25543.45. The Sensex is at 83161.28, down 0.18%. Emami Ltd has dropped around 3.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50731.65, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

