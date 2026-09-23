Emami Ltd up for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% slide in NIFTY and a 16.57% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23446.5. The Sensex is at 74918.25, up 0.52%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 0.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45657.75, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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