Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 493.11 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 153.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 493.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 475.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales493.11475.47 4 OPM %-10.6016.03 -PBDT-143.96-22.60 -537 PBT-152.49-27.46 -455 NP-153.32-34.34 -346

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

