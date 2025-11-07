Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 109.50 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 37.41% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 109.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales109.50102.31 7 OPM %57.0157.01 -PBDT11.829.15 29 PBT10.167.50 35 NP7.535.48 37
