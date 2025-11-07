Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 250.50 croreNet profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 14.91% to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 250.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales250.50219.70 14 OPM %11.7114.40 -PBDT42.4244.71 -5 PBT32.0437.57 -15 NP23.8628.04 -15
