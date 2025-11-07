Lupin consolidated net profit rises 73.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 6831.43 croreNet profit of Lupin rose 73.34% to Rs 1477.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 852.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 6831.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5497.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6831.435497.01 24 OPM %34.2724.38 -PBDT2323.741311.78 77 PBT2006.971054.86 90 NP1477.92852.63 73
