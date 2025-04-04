Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharma's European arm acquires Manx Healthcare for 19.7 million

Emcure Pharma's European arm acquires Manx Healthcare for 19.7 million

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said that its European subsidiary Tillomed Laboratories has entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) with UK based Manx Healthcare.

The APA has also been inked with the subsidiaries of Manx, viz. Manx Pharma and Manx Generics.

Tillomed Laboratories is a leading European pharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing, and marketing high-quality generic medicines. Headquartered in Luton, UK, Tillomed operates across multiple European markets, ensuring access to cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Under the APA, Tillomed will acquire Manxs product portfolio inclusive of relevant dossiers, marketing authorisations, intellectual property and the relevant stocks for around 19.7 million (including 4.7 million for inventory).

 

Of the total consideration, 6.2 million will be upfront and rest as milestone payments over the next 18 months.

Also Read

Yasin Malik

I am a political leader, not terrorist: Jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to SC

tax

CAs, taxpayers push back after Income Tax dept sends rebate notices

South Korea, S Korea

Want to move to South Korea? New visa opens doors to those earning Rs 1 cr

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 920 pts to 75,370; Nifty below 22,900; pharma, metal slip up to 6%

Aadit Palicha

Easy to criticise startups: Zepto CEO highlights impact after Goyal's jibe

Commenting on the development, Ajit Srimal, CEO, Tillomed said: Through the acquisition of Manxs established and high-quality products portfolio, we reinforce our commitment to delivering accessible healthcare solutions.

The acquired assets will help diversify our portfolio and strengthen our market presence.

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.5% to Rs 153.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 1,962.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip tumbled 4.90% to currently trade at Rs 982.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon