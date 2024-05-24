Emerald Finance consolidated net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.52% to Rs 3.89 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance declined 8.80% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
