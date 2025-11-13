Empower India consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.10% to Rs 34.70 croreNet profit of Empower India rose 32.24% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.10% to Rs 34.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.7045.72 -24 OPM %8.164.68 -PBDT2.832.14 32 PBT2.832.14 32 NP2.832.14 32
