TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 106.87 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 27.80% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 106.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.8788.95 20 OPM %11.1010.94 -PBDT10.588.57 23 PBT9.157.15 28 NP6.855.36 28
