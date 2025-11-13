Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 31.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 74.02 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma declined 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 74.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.0273.69 0 OPM %7.7410.44 -PBDT2.993.84 -22 PBT0.721.36 -47 NP0.711.04 -32
