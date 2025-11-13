Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 77.84 croreNet profit of Sandesh declined 89.89% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.8470.52 10 OPM %6.1222.32 -PBDT8.9863.01 -86 PBT7.2061.22 -88 NP3.8638.19 -90
