DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 1.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 12.76 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 1.51% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.7610.4429.0831.322.883.012.542.471.961.99