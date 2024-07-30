Business Standard
DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 1.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 12.76 crore
Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 1.51% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.7610.44 22 OPM %29.0831.32 -PBDT2.883.01 -4 PBT2.542.47 3 NP1.961.99 -2
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

