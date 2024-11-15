Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Encode Packaging India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Encode Packaging India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales01.17 -100 OPM %014.53 -PBDT00.17 -100 PBT-0.010.11 PL NP-0.010.11 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

