Endurance Technologies director resigns

With effect from 31 August 2024

Endurance Technologies announced the resignation of Roberto Testore (DIN: 01935704) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of the business hours on 31 August 2024. From the same date, he shall also cease to be a director on the Board of the Company's overseas subsidiaries in Italy viz. Endurance Overseas Srl, and Endurance SpA, where he was nominated as a Board member.