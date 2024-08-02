Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 18.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 207.97 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 18.25% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 207.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.207.97151.1783.7088.4335.1442.8435.1442.8426.2032.05