Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 18.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 207.97 croreNet profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 18.25% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 207.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales207.97151.17 38 OPM %83.7088.43 -PBDT35.1442.84 -18 PBT35.1442.84 -18 NP26.2032.05 -18
