Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 84.85 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 84.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.8587.68-6.20-2.99-6.98-2.01-9.66-5.04-9.82-5.26