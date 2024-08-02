Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 33.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.01% to Rs 839.10 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness rose 33.79% to Rs 147.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.01% to Rs 839.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 699.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales839.10699.20 20 OPM %18.5116.66 -PBDT156.70113.80 38 PBT151.60107.60 41 NP147.70110.40 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content