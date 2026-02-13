Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways partner to produce steel salt containers

Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways partner to produce steel salt containers

The policy envisions Kerala in 2050 as 'a continuous network of climate-smart cities and towns, ensuring scientific planning and good governance'

Jindal Steel LOgo

Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel manufacturing player

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless has partnered with the Indian Railways to manufacture stainless steel salt containers in the country.

The integration of stainless steel into salt transport logistics marks remarkable milestone indicating growing consumption of corrosion free value-added steel in the Railways industry, Jindal Stainless said.

In a statement, the company said it has partnered with Indian Railways to develop India's first corrosion-resistant stainless steel salt container.

A prototype successfully underwent loading and unloading trials at Bhimasar, Gandhidham, Gujarat on February 10, 2026.

The 20-foot salt container has been fabricated entirely in 304 grade stainless steel.

Also Read

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Railways seeks Centre's nod for MP project that may fell over 120,000 trees

Japan bullet train E10

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train spends nearly ₹87,000 cr so far: Vaishnaw

IRCTC, indian railway, Kavach

RailTel secures ₹455 crore Kavach project from West Central Railway

Japan bullet train E10

Railways begins viability assessment for 7 new bullet train corridors

Indian Railways

Triumphs and tragedies: The extraordinary journey of India's first railway

Commenting on the partnership, company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said salt transportation is highly vulnerable to corrosion, particularly in coastal environments, leads to frequent repairs, premature asset failure, and significant resource wastage.

 

"With India's container market growing steadily, driven by infrastructure expansion, port-led developments, and rising bulk commodity movement, the sector requires materials that can withstand harsh operating conditions while ensuring long-term sustainability," he said.

Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel manufacturing player.

The company has signed an agreement with Ministry of Steel under the newly launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 1.2 scheme for speciality steel, to manufacture high-end steel for critical applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

job cuts, job layoff, layoffs

Over 30,000 tech jobs cut globally in first two months of 2026: Report

Rajesh Agrawal

Commerce Secretary discusses priorities with WTO chief ahead of MC14

tea garden, lenders

Capacity building of small tea growers, BLFs key for productivity: Experts

e-commerce, e-com, qcom

Ecommerce, gifting firms unwrap 60% growth ahead of Valentine's Day

Supreme Court, SC

Telecom firms can't use IBC moratorium to defer spectrum dues, says SC

Topics : Jindal Group Jindal Stainless Steel Jindal Stainless Jindal Steel Indian Railway News Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance