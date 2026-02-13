ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% rally in NIFTY and a 3.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25585.15. The Sensex is at 82937.29, down 0.88%.ITC Ltd has eased around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51885.75, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

