Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.15, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% rally in NIFTY and a 17.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.15, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25585.15. The Sensex is at 82937.29, down 0.88%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36452.65, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 404.85, down 2.08% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% rally in NIFTY and a 17.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

