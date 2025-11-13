Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 1570.95 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 33.78% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 1570.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1300.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1570.951300.69 21 OPM %3.953.26 -PBDT54.4642.27 29 PBT44.6334.78 28 NP31.6023.62 34
