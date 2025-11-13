Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 82.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.08% to Rs 1484.46 croreNet profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 82.48% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.08% to Rs 1484.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 768.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1484.46768.85 93 OPM %6.735.04 -PBDT90.3148.40 87 PBT87.9046.19 90 NP66.9936.71 82
