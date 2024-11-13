Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 360.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 1300.69 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 360.43% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 1300.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 996.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1300.69996.30 31 OPM %3.262.87 -PBDT42.2712.75 232 PBT34.786.82 410 NP23.625.13 360
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content