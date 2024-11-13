Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.60% to Rs 562.60 croreNet Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 54.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 89.60% to Rs 562.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales562.60296.73 90 OPM %2.827.95 -PBDT-7.3915.65 PL PBT-47.88-5.55 -763 NP-54.20-9.88 -449
