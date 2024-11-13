AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 264.33 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 11.11% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 264.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 251.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales264.33251.46 5 OPM %12.5914.63 -PBDT29.0326.29 10 PBT19.0917.59 9 NP12.3011.07 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content