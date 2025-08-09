Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.96% to Rs 1403.82 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 38.45% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.96% to Rs 1403.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1097.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1403.821097.04 28 OPM %3.572.75 -PBDT45.2333.91 33 PBT36.3627.30 33 NP27.8020.08 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content