RDB Real Estate Construction consolidated net profit declines 87.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 19.85 croreNet profit of RDB Real Estate Construction declined 87.22% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.8519.20 3 OPM %28.9745.21 -PBDT2.485.57 -55 PBT1.184.16 -72 NP0.342.66 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content