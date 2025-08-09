Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 3.85% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.8812.91 15 OPM %11.4913.40 -PBDT2.092.08 0 PBT1.881.89 -1 NP1.351.30 4
