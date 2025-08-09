Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit declines 92.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.22% to Rs 22.26 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 92.82% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.22% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.2652.03 -57 OPM %0.2716.70 -PBDT1.8410.65 -83 PBT1.0610.31 -90 NP0.577.94 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content