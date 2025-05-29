Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 27.22% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 392.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.59% to Rs 176.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 1066.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 728.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.92300.35 31 1066.06728.92 46 OPM %25.3128.59 -25.1222.84 - PBDT102.1080.24 27 250.00153.07 63 PBT99.3778.31 27 240.55146.99 64 NP73.2457.57 27 176.30108.43 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon