Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares

Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.446.25. Volumes stood at 1775 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40161 shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.381.75. Volumes stood at 46497 shares in the last session.

 

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9437 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.887.30. Volumes stood at 18567 shares in the last session.

Also Read

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Rohit gets his half century; 50-run stand up with Iyer

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta to lay off 600 employees amid AI overhaul, top-tier staff retained

russian oil

India's Russian oil imports may dry up as US sanctions hit Rosneft, Lukoil

Stock Market LIVE oct 23

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 680pts; Nifty50 above 26,050; IT, banks rally

stock market rally, market rise

Over 64000% returns in 18 months; why RRP Semiconductor stock zooming?

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 94097 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12740 shares. The stock rose 1.60% to Rs.1,682.90. Volumes stood at 1125 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21547 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.1,301.95. Volumes stood at 4473 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

State Bank of India raises Funds through Issuance of Debentures

State Bank of India raises Funds through Issuance of Debentures

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon