EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 433.94 croreNet profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 104.23% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales433.94268.05 62 OPM %11.5210.19 -PBDT44.7223.94 87 PBT39.0519.13 104 NP29.4714.43 104
