Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 44%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 54.93 lakh shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Trualt Bioenergy received bids for 54,93,990 shares as against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.44 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 472 and 496 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of about 1.51 crore shares, priced in the range of Rs 472496, raising Rs 750 crore. In addition, the promoters will sell up to 18 lakh shares through an offer for sale, which could fetch around Rs 8589 crores.

 

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capex of Rs 150.68 crore to convert its TBL Unit 4 into a 300 KLPD multi-feed ethanol plant, allowing the use of grains like maize and rice. It will also allocate Rs 425 crore for working capital and the rest for general corporate purposes. The total project cost is Rs 172.68 crore, with commercial production expected from January 2026.

Trualt Bioenergy, incorporated in 2021, is Indias largest ethanol producer with 2,000 KLPD capacity and a 3.6% market share. The company is expanding into 2G ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CBG, and biofuel retailing, backed by partnerships with GAIL and Sumitomo.

Ahead of the IPO, Trualt Bioenergy on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, raised Rs 251.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 50.76 lakh shares at Rs 496 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.64 crore and sales of Rs 1,907.72 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

