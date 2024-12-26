EPIC (associate company of Welspun Corp) wins orders worth Rs 130 cr

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q1 and Q2 of financial year 2025-2026.
EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. Its fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA's strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.
