EPL consolidated net profit rises 18.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of EPL rose 18.23% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 910.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1007.40910.2018.4317.47163.20146.2079.6066.2064.2054.30