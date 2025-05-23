Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 87.03 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals declined 9.45% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 87.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.95% to Rs 27.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 311.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.0379.49 9 311.86276.67 13 OPM %14.9416.66 -15.1214.99 - PBDT12.5112.23 2 44.5637.95 17 PBT9.939.92 0 34.8628.26 23 NP7.097.83 -9 27.1722.28 22
