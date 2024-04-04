Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Equitas SFB gains after total deposits jumps 43% YoY in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) rose 1.07% to Rs 98 after the bank's total deposits surged 43% to Rs 36,129 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 25,349 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
On sequential basis, the banks total deposits rose 12% from Rs 32,385 crore as on 31 December 2023.
Gross advances grew 23% to Rs 34,337 crore as on 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 27,861 crore recorded in 31 March 2023. It includes IBPC/Securitized/Assigned portfolio of Rs 2,912 crore as on 31 March 2024 and Rs 3,147 crore as on 31 December 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the gross advances increased 5% from Rs 32,776 crore as of 31 December 2023.
CASA stood at Rs 11,552 crore as on 31 March 2024 (up 8% YoY and up 9% QoQ). CASA ratio reduced to 32% as of 31 March 2024 from 42% as of 31 March 2023 and 33% as of 31 December 2023.
Cost of funds increased at 7.44% in 31 March 2024 as compared to 6.61% as of 31 March 2023 and 7.36% as of 31 December 2023.
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers products and services to meet the needs of individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.
The banks net profit increased 18.7% to Rs 202 crore on 34.4% jump in total income to Rs 1,634.27 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RBL Bank gains after total deposits jumps 22% YoY in Q4

TVS Motor hits record high after total sales jumps 33% YoY in Feb'24

Maruti Suzuki gains as total sales rises 15% YoY in Feb'24

Varun Beverages gains after Q4 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 144 cr

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains after Q3 PAT jumps 77% YoY

Japan Stocks gain on bargain hunting

G M Breweries Q4 profit spurts to Rs 86 cr; board OKs 1:4 bonus issue

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dabur India slides on expecting mid-single digit growth in Q4.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon