Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

G M Breweries Q4 profit spurts to Rs 86 cr; board OKs 1:4 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The breweries & distilleries company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 86.44 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 35.10 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew by 2.49% year on year to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Profit before tax stood at Rs 94.51 crore during the quarter, zoomed 109.7% as compared to Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q4 FY23.
On full year basis, the company's net profit climbed 51.72% to Rs 151.52 crore on 3.66% increase in revenue to Rs 615.23 crore in FY24 over FY23.
Meanwhile, the firms board has proposed a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Subsequently, the companys board has recommended a bonus issue in proportion of 1:4 (one new fully paid bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every four existing fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each held as on record date. The bonus issue will be subject to approval by members of the company.
The bonus equity shares will be issued out of free reserves created out of profits available as on 31 March 2024. A total sum of Rs 4.56 crore would be capitalized from balance of free reserves for implementation of this bonus issue. The total free reserves with the company as on 31 March 2024 were Rs 804.03 crore.
The said bonus shares would be credited/dispatched within 2 months from the date of proposal of board, which is 3 June 2024.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
The scrip slipped 5.78% to Rs 736.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

G.M. Breweries soars on bonus share proposal

Anup Engineering board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

United Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 146.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Japan Stocks gain on bargain hunting

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dabur India slides on expecting mid-single digit growth in Q4.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty above 22,500 level; IT shares advances

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon